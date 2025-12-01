How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The Chicago Bulls go head-to-head with the Orlando Magic tonight on Peacock at 7:30 PM ET. Tonight’s game marks the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Magic won the first contest 110-98 on October 25.

See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s Bulls vs Magic game and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Chicago Bulls:

The Chicago Bulls have lost their last three matchups, most recently falling 103-101 to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Josh Giddey, who signed a four-year $100 million contract with the Bulls in September, finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

The fifth-year guard leads Chicago in scoring (20.5 ppg), assists (9.3 apg), and rebounding (10.0 rpg), and is on pace for career-highs in all three categories.

Tre Jones also added 17 points, while Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Orlando Magic:

The Magic are coming off back-to-back wins against the Philadelphia 76ers (Nov. 25) and the Detroit Pistons (Nov. 28), which helped Orlando win its NBA Cup group. Desmond Bane finished with 37 points and 8 rebounds in Friday’s win. He’s now scored at least 15 points in each of his last 10 games and is third on the team in scoring (18.3 ppg).

Franz Wagner added 21 points and 7 rebounds against the Pistons, while Anthony Black scored 16 off the bench.

Orlando is still without star forward Paolo Banchero, who suffered a left groin strain on November 12. The Magic have not given a timetable for his return.

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic:

When: Tonight, Monday, December 1

Tonight, Monday, December 1 Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

Kia Center, Orlando, Florida Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers:

When: Tonight, Monday, December 1

Tonight, Monday, December 1 Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

