How to watch Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET in game two of tonight’s NBA doubleheader on Peacock . The action starts in Orlando at 7:30 PM ET when the Magic host the Chicago Bulls. See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Phoenix Suns:

The Phoenix Suns were defeated 130-112 by the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. It was the team’s third loss in their last four games.

Dillon Brooks led the way for Phoenix with 27 points. In his first season with the Suns, Brooks is averaging career highs in scoring (21.5 ppg), shooting (45.1%), and steals (1.7 spg).

Devin Booker finished with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Royce O’Neale added 15 points.

In his first game back after missing the previous seven with a quad injury, Grayson Allen scored 10 points.

LA Lakers:

The Lakers earned their seventh straight win, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 133-121 last night at home. Luka Doncic scored 34 points in the win — 20 of them came in the first quarter. He also had 12 rebounds and 7 assists. Austin Reaves had a big night as well, adding 33 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds.

46 first quarter points for the squad -- the most points in a quarter this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fPrcRo63Aj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 1, 2025

After playing in the previous four games, LeBron James missed yesterday’s game due to left foot injury management. He is currently listed as a game-time decision for tonight.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers:

When: Tonight, Monday, December 1

Tonight, Monday, December 1 Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

When: Tonight, Monday, December 1

Tonight, Monday, December 1 Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

Kia Center, Orlando, Florida Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

