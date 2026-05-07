Jaylen Brown shoots down rumors of frustration with Celtics: ‘I love Boston’

The rumors flew after Jaylen Brown sounded frustrated on his Twitch stream earlier in the week, calling out Joel Embiid as a flopper and the referees for being biased — the NBA fined him $50,000 for his comments about officiating. Adding fuel to the fire was Tracy McGrady, who said on his podcast “Cousins” with Vince Carter: “I think [Brown’s] frustration lies deeply within the organization and other things that we don’t really have the details to. There’s just been a lot of stuff that I’ve been hearing just going on with the Boston organization, with JB.”

Brown went back on his live stream Wednesday night and shot down all those rumors.

“A lot of stuff swirling around the Celtics and the organization. I hate that our president of basketball operations even had to respond to this. Me and Brad [Stevens] have a great relationship. I love Boston. And if it was up to me I could play in Boston for the next 10 years.”

Stevens was asked about the rumors at his end-of-season press conference earlier on Wednesday and said Brown had not said anything to him.

“I talked to Jaylen Monday a little bit... and was nothing but positive. He has not expressed those frustrations to me.”

Brown also reiterated that this was his favorite season as a pro, despite the early exit from the playoffs. For him, it was about the Celtics coming together while Jayson Tatum was out injured for much of the season to become the No. 2 seed in the East.

“You got to see all of these guys, all of my teammates, grow. I got to see them overcome adversity as a group, up close and personal…

“Obviously, we’re not satisfied with the result. If it sounds like an excuse, it’s not. But to fight and maneuver through adversity and grow, and galvanize with a bunch of guys and to have that mindset and approach, this was my favorite year.”