Key returns: Jared McCain to make 76ers debut Tuesday; Darius Garland returns to Cavaliers Wednesday

Two teams with Finals aspirations in the East have key guards set to make their season debut in the next couple of days: Darius Garland in Cleveland and Jared McCain in Philadelphia.

McCain will make his debut on Tuesday night when the 76ers take on the Bulls in Chicago, a move the team has confirmed.

McCain joins a backcourt of Tyrese Maxey (playing at an All-NBA level), rookie standout VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes, a trio that has sparked Philadelphia to a 5-1 start to the season despite no Paul George and limited minutes from Joel Embiid. That 76ers backcourt is the future of the franchise and McCain looks to be a key part of that.

McCain, 21, looked like he was going to run away with Rookie of the Year early last season, averaging 15.3 points a game while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Then, 23 games into the season, he suffered a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee that ended his season. That was healed and McCain was set to join Philly in training camp when he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb during a pre-camp workout, which required surgery and kept him out until now.

Darius Garland is set to make his return for the Cavaliers on Wednesday against the 76ers. His return is not yet official, but it was reported by Shams Charania of ESPN and has been expected to come soon.

Cleveland’s offense has missed Garland’s shot creation, the runaway best offense in the NBA a season ago is now bottom five in the league through seven games, with a 112 offensive rating, nearly 10 points per 100 possessions off last season’s level. Garland was at the heart of that offense as a high-level shot creator next to Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt, averaging 20.6 points and 6.7 assists a game, shooting 40.1% from 3-point range, and being named an All-Star.

Garland suffered a turf toe injury just as the playoffs were getting underway last season, and he missed a couple of games in the first round against the Heat and then a couple more games in the team’s second-round series against Indiana. Realizing they needed him, Garland tried to play through it against the Pacers but was not near himself, averaging 14 points a game on 34.2% shooting overall and 16.7% from 3. During the offseason, he underwent surgery on his toe and is just now ready to take the court.

And the 4-3 Cavaliers need him and his spark.