LeBron posts video of son Bronny playing piano, looking comfortable at home

Friday night, the entire LeBron James family — the #JamesGang as he likes to tag it — went out to dinner in Los Angeles, including Bronny James, something reported by TMZ.

Saturday, LeBron posted this video of Bronny looking comfortable and well at home, playing the piano.

This is another good sign after Bronny was released from the hospital just a couple of days after collapsing on the court with a cardiac arrest during a workout at USC, where he will begin taking classes in the fall. The fact he was out of the ICU in a few hours and sent home within a couple of days are an excellent sign for the 18 year old.

“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for Bronny, said in a statement upon his release from the hospital. “Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we hope for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and family and community support.”

It’s

too early to know how this impacts Bronny’s basketball career long-term or speculate on his return to the court. While the signs so far are promising, the cause of the cardiac arrest and its long-term treatment will determine Bronny’s future path on the court.

What matters now is that he is home, with his family, and things seem good for him off the court.