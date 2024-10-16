NBA Eastern Conference standings predictions and winner 2024-25: Everyone’s chasing Boston

Last season, every team in the league was chasing Boston — and no one came close to catching them. The Celtics lapped the field winning 64 games and the East by 14 games, then dropped just three games during their entire playoff run on the way to winning banner No. 18.

This season, everyone is chasing Boston again, but this time the race will be much closer at the top. At the bottom, the East could get ugly.

Let’s break down how the East will shake out this season in tiers, based on their title contender status.

Who is the favorite to win Eastern Conference Finals 2025?

Here are the top five team odds to win the East, via our partners at Bet MGM (with each team’s title odds next to it).

1. Celtics +170 (+325)

2. Knicks +350 (+650)

3. 76ers +500 (+1000)

4. Bucks +650 (+1400)

5. Cavaliers +1700 (+3500)

Eastern Conference Tiers

TITLE CONTENDERS

1. New York Knicks

2. BostonCeltics

3. Philadelphia 76ers

Boston probably should be in its own tier as it is the only team that has answered all the questions, and there is a very good chance they finish with the No. 1 seed — but I am picking the Knicks to get that spot. The Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis until around Christmas and while they have the depth to overcome that leaning on Al Horford, I think it knocks them back half a step. At the same time, I expect New York to get off to a fast start with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges added to the lineup, and if we know one thing about a Tom Thibodeau team it’s that he will push them hard to win every regular season game.

I’m picking the Celtics to come out of the East and return to the Finals, I have health and depth questions with the Knicks, but I think all of that will matter more in the playoffs than the regular season. I’ll take the Knicks as the top seed, with Boston a close second (it’s no shock if they finish first) and Philly third as injuries to Joel Embiid and Paul George have already slowed them in the preseason.

FRINGE CONTENDERS (WE HAVE QUESTIONS)

4. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee can finish in the top three and maybe even win the East, but I have more questions and doubts about them than the other three. I have no questions about Giannis Antetokounmpo other than whether he can get a little lucky this season and be healthy for the playoffs. But will Damian Lillard show his age, how will Khris Middleton play after having both ankles operated on this offseason, how will Brook Lopez play at age 36, and is there enough depth? Milwaukee, when clicking, is a threat, and I love the Gary Trent Jr. pick-up, but it’s too many questions for me to say they are a first-tier contender.

PLAYOFFS OR BUST

5. Orlando Magic

6. Cleveland Cavaliers

—————————————————-

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Miami Heat

I believe that one of New York, Philadelphia, or Milwaukee will suffer enough injuries and have enough issues this season that they will fall to the No. 7 seed, as the 76ers did a season ago.

One of Orlando, Cleveland or Indiana will jump up to pass them and get into the top four, hosting a round of the playoffs. Which one makes that leap depends on which one can answer the questions facing them: Can Orlando take a step forward with Paolo Banchero as the primary playmaker without a more traditional point guard to organize the offense? Can Evan Mobley take the leap forward on the offensive end the Cavaliers need? With Pascal Siakam for a full season, can Indiana be good enough defensively to complement a high-flying offense?

One of that trio will make a leap. Miami is good but I think a step back from the other teams on this tier, however, count out the Heat at your own risk.

HOPEFUL PLAY-IN TEAMS

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Atlanta Hawks

————————————————————

11. Chicago Bulls

I’m higher on Toronto than most and almost had them a tier higher, but to bet on them is to bet Scottie Barnes is going to make another leap and mesh perfectly with players like RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Maybe no player is under the pressure that Trae Young is this season, Dejounte Murray is gone, and it’s entirely his show again, but will the Hawks want to give him a max extension after this season or trade him?

Chicago has been looking for trades for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic — and they will continue to do so — but if this team gets off to a decent start with Josh Giddey running an up-tempo offense, will ownership want to continue to rebuild or change things up, keep the vets and chase a play-in spot.

LOTTERY BOUND

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Brooklyn Nets

15. Washington Wizards

Detroit and Charlotte, if everything falls right for them, could break out of this tier and be in the play-in. In Detroit, a breakout season by Cade Cunningham and development of young players under a new coach who wants to be there would do it. In Charlotte, LaMelo Ball being healthy for a full season and a step forward by Brandon Miller, with Miles Bridges in the mix, could be enough to make the play-in. If things start slow for those teams, a pivot to tanking could come early.

Brooklyn and Washington are chasing the (Cooper) Flagg from the opening tip this season and will be sellers at the trade deadline.

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS

First Round

Knicks over Heat

Celtics over Pacers

76ers over Cavaliers

Magic over Bucks

Semi-Finals

Knicks over Magic

Celtics over 76ers

Eastern Conference Finals

Celtics over Knicks

(My NBA Finals prediction comes tomorrow, along with the Western Conference tiers).

