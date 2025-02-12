Pelicans expected to shut down Herb Jones for season

The basketball gods continue to take out their wrath on the Pelicans.

Among the more disruptive injuries New Orleans has dealt with this season is the one to elite wing defender Herb Jones, who has been out since Jan. 8 with a torn posterior labrum in his right shoulder. There is no timeline for his return, and team Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin told reporters it looks like they will shut Jones down for the season.

Griffin expects Herb Jones to be shut down for the season — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) February 11, 2025

It’s unknown if Jones had to undergo surgery on his shoulder, but this would fit that timeline.

With the Pelicans at 12-41 and dead last in the Western Conference, there is no reason to bring Jones back, New Orleans should be focused on the lottery anyway. This likely means more run for Bruce Brown, who was acquired from Toronto in the Brandon Ingram trade at the deadline.

In addition to elite wing defense, Jones can score a little averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game, not to mention 1.9 steals a night. Jones is locked up as part of the future in New Orleans — two years, $28.8 million — along with Trey Murphy III on the wing. There are a lot of questions about the future in New Orleans, Jones should not be one of them. Let him get right the rest of this season and return next fall focused and healthy.