Stephen Curry for president? Warriors star won’t rule out run someday

  
Published March 12, 2024 05:26 PM

At age 35, Stephen Curry is still a top-10 player in the NBA, one of the guys who strikes fear in the teams at the top of the Western Conference should they meet him in the playoffs. However, even Curry admits that we are far closer to the end of his career than the start.

What is Curry going to do after he retires? Run for president?

Actually, it’s not totally off the table Curry said on CBS Mornings, while there to promote his second children’s book, “I Am Extraordinary.”

“Maybe. I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can. So, if that’s the way to do it, then — I’m not going to say the presidency but if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there’s another way outside of politics.”

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have been very active in the Bay Area community since he was drafted, and that will not change whether he is playing or not. There are ways to change lives — maybe more meaningful ways — than running for political office, but Curry is leaving his post-hoops options wide open. Well, golf will be a big part of it — a lot of golf. But aside from that, the possibilities are almost limitless.

In the short term, Warriors fans want to know when he will play again as he recovers from a sprained ankle.

That could come as soon as Saturday. Curry is out Wednesday when the Warriors take on the Mavericks, but he has been cleared to practice and could be with the team on Friday. If he responds well to that, he could play Saturday when the Warriors are at the Lakers. The Warriors have gone 1-1 without him so far in this stint (they are 1-4 on the season without him).

