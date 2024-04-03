 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day One
Bryson: Fans ‘losing interest’ with Tour/LIV deal dragging on
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
NASCAR fines Joey Gase $5,000 for Richmond infraction
N.C. State DJ Burns Jr.
NCAA Final Four: Betting Lines and Totals

Top Clips

nbc_gt_earlyhls_240403.jpg
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early rd. 1
nbc_simms_diggstrade_240304.jpg
Diggs can be Stroud’s go-to WR in Houston
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlenovo_valero_240403.jpg
Why TPC San Antonio will test PGA Tour players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day One
Bryson: Fans ‘losing interest’ with Tour/LIV deal dragging on
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
NASCAR fines Joey Gase $5,000 for Richmond infraction
N.C. State DJ Burns Jr.
NCAA Final Four: Betting Lines and Totals

Top Clips

nbc_gt_earlyhls_240403.jpg
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early rd. 1
nbc_simms_diggstrade_240304.jpg
Diggs can be Stroud’s go-to WR in Houston
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlenovo_valero_240403.jpg
Why TPC San Antonio will test PGA Tour players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steve Clifford to step down as Charlotte Hornets coach after season ends

  
Published April 3, 2024 12:09 PM
Los Angeles Clippers v Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 31: Head coach Steve Clifford of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during their game against the LA Clippers at Spectrum Center on March 31, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This was expected from the moment Michael Jordan sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, let alone when Jeff Peterson replaced Mitch Kupchak as the head of basketball operations. Now it’s official.

Steve Clifford will step aside as Hornets head coach at the end of this season, the team announced Wednesday. He is expected to sign a deal for an advisory role with the new front office to continue with the organization.

“This is the appropriate time for me to step down,” Clifford, 62, said in a statement. “I believe this is best for me and the organization. I’m excited about the future of the Hornets — our young core of players, Jeff’s leadership of our basketball operations and Rick and Gabe’s vision for the organization. I want to thank all the Hornets players and staff for their work the past two seasons and our Hornets fans for their continued support of our team.”

The young Hornets, battling injuries and key players missing time for a variety of reasons, have gone 45-112 the past two seasons. Under Clifford, they have seen the development of young players like Brandon Miller, who can be a cornerstone of what’s next for the franchise. Clifford’s frustration as a veteran coach of a young team looking out more for themselves has been clear in recent weeks (and this was evidence he was not going to return to coach these guys).

This was Clifford’s second stint as Hornets coach and overall the team has gone 241-326 under him with a couple of playoff appearances.

“Dating back to our time together in Brooklyn, I have a tremendous amount of appreciation for Coach Cliff, and I understand his decision to step down,” Peterson said. “His basketball knowledge, teaching ability and work ethic are well-respected throughout the NBA. He has had to endure some very difficult circumstances the past two years, and yet our players have continued to compete, work hard and develop...

“While Steve will continue to coach the team for the remainder of the season, we will immediately begin the search process for our next head coach.”

Wisely, the Hornets appear to be focused on younger coaches with a reputation for player development, according to a list from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN: The Kings’ Jordi Fernandez, Celtics’ Charles Lee, Heat’s Chris Quinn, and Suns’ Kevin Young. That is likely just the tip of the iceberg.

The Hornets have genuine young talent with Miller and LaMelo Ball (if Ball can stay healthy), and the Hornets are on pace to have a top-five pick in this June’s NBA Draft (although this is considered a down year for the draft). There’s a lot of building and developing to do for a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2016. Clifford will not be on the bench for whatever is next.

Mentions
2176.jpg Steve Clifford Charlotte Hornets Primary Logo Charlotte Hornets