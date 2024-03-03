 Skip navigation
Trey Murphy’s mom takes over his press conference to criticize missed free throws

  
Published March 3, 2024 11:15 AM
Trey Murphy had a podium game Friday night: 28 points off the bench for the Pelicans, hitting 6-of-12 from 3, as New Orleans routed Indiana 129-102.

Murphy did seemingly everything right that night, but he went 6-of-9 from the free throw line and that was not good enough for his mother, Albeda Murphy, who took over his postgame press conference to scold him about the misses.

Ouch. Willie Green has got nothing on Murphy’s mom.

Murphy is a career 86.6% from the free throw line and shot 90.5% last season but is at 76.5% this season — his numbers are down some but not bad, especially as a jump shooter averaging 2.3 trips to the line a game. We’ll have to track if they jump back up after his mother called him out for them postgame.

