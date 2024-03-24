 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - Final Round
Prize money: What Nelly, O’Toole and Co. earned at Fir Hills Seri Pak
FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - Final Round
N. Korda delivers more drama, wins No. 10 at Seri Pak Champ.
Valspar Championship - Final Round
Prize money: What Malnati and Co. earned at the Valspar Champ.

Top Clips

nbc_golf_seripakhl_240324.jpg
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 4
nbc_golf_valsparrnd4ehl_240324.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_240324.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - Final Round
Prize money: What Nelly, O’Toole and Co. earned at Fir Hills Seri Pak
FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - Final Round
N. Korda delivers more drama, wins No. 10 at Seri Pak Champ.
Valspar Championship - Final Round
Prize money: What Malnati and Co. earned at the Valspar Champ.

Top Clips

nbc_golf_seripakhl_240324.jpg
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 4
nbc_golf_valsparrnd4ehl_240324.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_240324.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Utah’s Kris Dunn suspended two games, Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. one for altercation

  
Published March 24, 2024 07:23 PM
Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 23: Jabari Smith Jr. #10 of the Houston Rockets and Kris Dunn #11 of the Utah Jazz are separated on the court in the first half at Toyota Center on March 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The NBA rule book is clear: If you throw a punch — even if it doesn’t connect — you’re automatically suspended.

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn threw a punch Saturday night at Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., and the league has come down: Two-game suspension for Dunn “for initiating an altercation and throwing a punch” and one game for Smith “for fighting with Dunn.” I’m not sure exactly what Smith is supposed to do in that setting, but here we are.

“For me, I take responsibility for my actions and whatever the league decides for me, I have to respect that,” Dunn said postgame.

Dunn clearly throws a punch, which missed (or he pulled), but league rules mandate a suspension for any attempt to land a punch. Dunn and Smith had to be separated during a shoving match between the teams on Jan. 20. Apparently that grudge carried over and now the two men will miss time and a little bit of their paychecks.

Mentions
Kris Dunn.png Kris Dunn Jabari Smith Jr_.png Jabari Smith Jr.