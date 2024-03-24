Utah’s Kris Dunn suspended two games, Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. one for altercation

The NBA rule book is clear: If you throw a punch — even if it doesn’t connect — you’re automatically suspended.

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn threw a punch Saturday night at Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., and the league has come down: Two-game suspension for Dunn “for initiating an altercation and throwing a punch” and one game for Smith “for fighting with Dunn.” I’m not sure exactly what Smith is supposed to do in that setting, but here we are.

Kris Dunn vs. Jabari Smith Jr. 😳



pic.twitter.com/ZrwIh3CCNn — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 24, 2024

“For me, I take responsibility for my actions and whatever the league decides for me, I have to respect that,” Dunn said postgame.

Dunn clearly throws a punch, which missed (or he pulled), but league rules mandate a suspension for any attempt to land a punch. Dunn and Smith had to be separated during a shoving match between the teams on Jan. 20. Apparently that grudge carried over and now the two men will miss time and a little bit of their paychecks.