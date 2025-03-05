 Skip navigation
Watch Zion Williamson’s explosive poster dunk on his way to 37 points.

  
Published March 5, 2025 10:52 AM
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 4: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 4, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The night belonged to LeBron James and the Lakers, but the highlight of the night belonged to Zion Williamson.

Zion has thrown down some explosive dunks of late, but this one over poor two-way player Trey Jemison might have been his best of the season.

Zion scored 37 in this game, which wasn’t enough against the red-hot Lakers, but he and the Pelicans have been showing signs of life lately, going 4-2 in their last six. It’s too little, too late for a postseason push, but it is a sign of what the Pelicans might be if they add a top draft pick and are healthy for a season.

This was the night LeBron became the first player in NBA history to reach 50,000 points scored in regular season and playoff games combined. He finished with 34 points, Luka Doncic has found his groove and had 30 points and 15 assists, and the Lakers cruised to a 136-115 win.

But everyone leaving Crypto.com Arena was still buzzing about Zion’s dunk.

