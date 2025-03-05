Watch Zion Williamson’s explosive poster dunk on his way to 37 points.

The night belonged to LeBron James and the Lakers, but the highlight of the night belonged to Zion Williamson.

Zion has thrown down some explosive dunks of late, but this one over poor two-way player Trey Jemison might have been his best of the season.

Zion scored 37 in this game, which wasn’t enough against the red-hot Lakers, but he and the Pelicans have been showing signs of life lately, going 4-2 in their last six. It’s too little, too late for a postseason push, but it is a sign of what the Pelicans might be if they add a top draft pick and are healthy for a season.

This was the night LeBron became the first player in NBA history to reach 50,000 points scored in regular season and playoff games combined. He finished with 34 points, Luka Doncic has found his groove and had 30 points and 15 assists, and the Lakers cruised to a 136-115 win.

But everyone leaving Crypto.com Arena was still buzzing about Zion’s dunk.

