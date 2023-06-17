 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

NFLNew York JetsBrian Duker

Brian
Duker

New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025
Jets interview Brian Duker for defensive coordinator
The Jets have interviewed a ninth candidate for their defensive coordinator vacancy.
