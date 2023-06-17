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Syndication: The Courier-Journal
2026 Kentucky Oaks post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Caitlin Clark returns to the court for the Indiana Fever after 9 months out
SX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough Justin Cooper.JPG
Justin Cooper fastest in qualification; Hunter Lawrence paces Ken Roczen
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Magic show great resolve in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
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Soucek continues to deliver for West Ham
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Gibbs-White playing at an ‘incredible level’

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
2026 Kentucky Oaks post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Caitlin Clark returns to the court for the Indiana Fever after 9 months out
SX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough Justin Cooper.JPG
Justin Cooper fastest in qualification; Hunter Lawrence paces Ken Roczen
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_orlandopostgame_260425.jpg
Magic show great resolve in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_260425.jpg
Soucek continues to deliver for West Ham
nbc_pl_2robsearle_260425.jpg
Gibbs-White playing at an ‘incredible level’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NFLJacksonville JaguarsCJ Williams

CJ
Williams

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Maryland at Wisconsin
Jaguars cap Day 2 of 2026 draft by selecting S Jalen Huskey at No. 100
Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft has come to an end with the Jaguars picking the last player of the night.
Jaguars take Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher with their first pick
2026 NFL Draft Buzz: Jordyn Tyson’s stock, latest on Ty Simpson, trade rumors, and more from Connor Rogers
Jaguars may be trying to get back into round one
Jaguars officially exercise the fifth-year option for Anton Harrison
2026 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Giants pick Caleb Downs at No. 10, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson go in top eight
AP is mum on potential review of Dianna Russini’s NFL awards ballots