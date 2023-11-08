 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennis: WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek will finish the year at No. 1 after beating Jessica Pegula to win the WTA Finals
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics
Athletics pick up manager Mark Kotsay’s contract option for 2025 season
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State remains No. 1 followed by Georgia, Michigan, Florida State as CFP rankings stand pat

Top Clips

nbc_pff_ndprospects_231107.jpg
Early look at the top prospects for Notre Dame
nbc_pff_nyjlv_231107.jpg
Key storylines for Jets vs. Raiders on SNF
nbc_pff_michstohiost_231107.jpg
Top players to watch in Michigan St. vs. Ohio St.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentDaniel Wise

Daniel
Wise

Purdue v Michigan
Michigan tells Big Ten other schools shared its signals
Michigan apparently has been caught with a hand in the sign-stealing cookie jar.
Cowboys signing Martavis Bryant to practice squad
Wall Street Journal delves into former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions
Ka’imi Fairbairn set to miss at least a week with quad injury
Tom Brady’s latest podcast episode steers clear of Josh McDaniels’s firing by the Raiders
Jacob Eason to work out for Giants
Report: Blake Martinez ending retirement to sign with Panthers