NCAA Football: Florida Spring Game
Florida QB DJ Lagway sidelined to open fall camp with a calf strain
NASCAR suspends Austin Hill one race for wrecking Aric Almirola at Indy
DB Boo Carter with Vols but work to do before hitting field for Tennessee, coach says

Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Devonte
O'Malley

01:25
What Burks’ release means for Titans pass catchers
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak believe there is “still hope” for Treylon Burks after being cut by the Titans, though “not relevant” for fantasy, and his release frees up targets for others on the depth chart.
