NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators
Sanderson scores in OT as Senators beat Maple Leafs 4-3 to avoid sweep
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
Vasilevskiy makes 33 saves as Lightning beat Panthers 5-1 to cut Florida’s series lead to 2-1
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild
Barbashev scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Wild 4-3 in Game 4 to even first-round series

nbc_pl_gakpogoal_250427.jpg
Gakpo makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Spurs
nbc_pl_macallistergoal_250427.jpg
Mac Allister blasts Liverpool 2-1 up over Spurs
diaz_goal_liv_copy.jpg
Diaz brings Liverpool level v. Tottenham Hotspur

NFL: NFL Draft
2025 NFL Draft Grades for all AFC Teams: Patriots, Titans, Ravens earn high marks
Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Tyler Warren, and draft faller Shedeur Sanders look to make an impact on their new teams.
Chiefs NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Kansas City’s draft picks for every round
Chiefs trade up to draft RB Brashard Smith in seventh round
Kansas City selects WR Jalen Royals late in fourth round
2025 NFL Draft best available: Shedeur Sanders, Cam Skattebo headline top remaining players of Day 3
Chiefs trade up to No. 85, select CB Nohl Williams
Andy Reid: LT Josh Simmons will “definitely be ready for training camp”