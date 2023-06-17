Skip navigation
Kansas City Chiefs
Esa Pole
EP
Esa
Pole
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
2025 NFL Draft Grades for all AFC Teams: Patriots, Titans, Ravens earn high marks
Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Tyler Warren, and draft faller Shedeur Sanders look to make an impact on their new teams.
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Esa Pole
KC
RT
Chiefs agree to terms with UDFA OT Esa Pole
Chiefs NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Kansas City’s draft picks for every round
PFT Editorial Staff
,
PFT Editorial Staff
,
Chiefs trade up to draft RB Brashard Smith in seventh round
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Kansas City selects WR Jalen Royals late in fourth round
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
2025 NFL Draft best available: Shedeur Sanders, Cam Skattebo headline top remaining players of Day 3
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Chiefs trade up to No. 85, select CB Nohl Williams
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Andy Reid: LT Josh Simmons will “definitely be ready for training camp”
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
