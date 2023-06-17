Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry wait 90 minutes to cap third-round 61 with eagle
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Minnesota Twins acquire infielder Kody Clemens from the Phillies
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Evander Kane is a playoff difference-maker for the Oilers after long, hard road back from injuries
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Six Nations highlights: England 43, France 42
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 26, Ireland 19
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry wait 90 minutes to cap third-round 61 with eagle
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Minnesota Twins acquire infielder Kody Clemens from the Phillies
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Evander Kane is a playoff difference-maker for the Oilers after long, hard road back from injuries
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Six Nations highlights: England 43, France 42
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 26, Ireland 19
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
Denver Broncos
Jeremy Crawshaw
JC
Jeremy
Crawshaw
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Broncos take Florida punter Jeremy Crawshaw in sixth round
The Broncos used the final pick of the sixth round on a punter.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Jeremy Crawshaw
DEN
Punter
Broncos take Australian punter Crawshaw in sixth
Broncos NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Denver’s draft picks for every round
PFT Editorial Staff
,
PFT Editorial Staff
,
Sean Payton is “surprised” Shedeur Sanders hasn’t been drafted
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
2025 NFL Draft best available: Shedeur Sanders, Cam Skattebo headline top remaining players of Day 3
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Biggest fantasy takeaways from Day 2 of NFL draft
Analyzing fantasy fit of early Rd. 3 pass catchers
Analyzing fantasy upside of Harris, Bech, Harvey
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue