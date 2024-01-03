Betting the NFL Awards Markets: Hamlin vs. Flacco for CPOY

With one week remaining in the NFL’s regular season, time to take a look at the various Awards Markets and talk market favorites, market contenders, and market closers.

Comeback Player of the Year

No question this award is generating plenty of buzz after lying dormant for the better part of the season. The Boys of Bet the EDGE spent time today discussing all things Damar Hamlin (-155) vs. Joe Flacco (+115) with a little Baker Mayfield (+1200) sprinkled into the conversation. An interesting dive into the market taking a serious look at a player returning from his couch to lead a team to the playoffs vs. a player who has played sparingly this season but one who literally died on the field last season. Meanwhile, all the third favorite has done is resurrect his career while leading a team expected to contend for a Top 4 draft pick to instead a Top 4 seed in the NFC. This race is very much live.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

MVP

Lamar Jackson (-2000) clinched his second MVP award with his monster performance against the Dolphins this past weekend. Two MVPs at the age of 26. Should the Ravens win the Super Bowl in a few weeks, make room for his bust in Canton. Case closed. And it would be foolish to think at 26 that the former Heisman winner has reached his full potential as a quarterback.

Offensive Player of the Year

As well as CeeDee Lamb (+1500) and Josh Allen (+10000) have been playing especially in the second half of the season, if there is a race for OPOY, it is between Christian McCaffrey (-300) and Tyreek Hill (+175). Yes, McCaffrey is a heavy favorite to claim the honor, but with the 49ers’ back being ruled out for Week 18, is there room for Hill to storm in and steal it? Would a Miami win featuring 200 yards and a couple touchdowns from Hill win over voters? Frankly, Hill probably lost the award when Miami began to struggle a handful of weeks ago. The price today is not worth buying into the market anyway, so the only folks allowed to hold out hope are those who are holding preseason tickets on the Dolphins wideout.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

This award was earmarked for Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter shortly after the start of the season. The market has had a seismic shift of late, though, and while Carter (-330) is still a sizable favorite, his hold on the award is tenuous at best. Why? Because the whispers about commitment and work ethic prior to last April’s Draft are growing louder. Carter is not an every down player. For example, the former Georgia Bulldog played just 33% of the defensive snaps two weeks ago against the Giants. Meanwhile, Houston’s Will Anderson (+275) is leading as is the Rams’ Kobie Turner (+700). No question Turner is being punished for not being drafted in the 1st round. The DT is 3rd on the board despite having tied the rookie record with nine sacks. For his part, Anderson is the leader of the Texans’ defense. He has five sacks and 56 quarterback pressures. Yes, this market is still live heading into Week 18.

The AFC East is on the line as the Dolphins host the Bills to wrap up the NFL regular season, Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock! Click here to watch

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Yes, Puka Nacua (+450) has enjoyed a stellar season. In fact, he is closing in on two significant rookie records. If he can haul in five passes this weekend against San Francisco, he sets the rookie receiving record with 105 receptions (current recordholder is Jaylen Waddle who had 104 in 2021). Nacua is also just 29 yards from breaking the rookie receiving yards mark (Houston’s Bill Groman currently holds the mark of 1473 yards set in 1960). Puka’s season has been wonderful. However, this award has been decided for quite some time. Houston’s CJ Stroud will be named as the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has thrown for over 3800 yards with 21 TDs against just 5 INTs. He has led the Texans to the brink of the playoffs. Add in the fact that Houston really struggled when Stroud was out with a concussion and his accomplishments shine all the brighter.

Coach of the Year

No market has seen more fluctuation over the course of the season than the COY. Detroit’s Dan Campbell (+1500) was the leader in the clubhouse until word got out that Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski (-1000) was winning with what has to be considered his 4th string quarterback. Cleveland was so desperate they called a guy no longer even in the league who was out walking his dog on Thanksgiving. The Browns are winning with Joe Flacco who was cut by the Jets. They are winning without Nick Chubb who is arguably the league’s top running back. They are winning with an offensive line minus Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills, and Dawand Jones. No question Stefanski has worked magic this season with the Browns. Game Over.

Defensive Player of the Year

The one constant in Cleveland along with Stefanski has been the defense. Its unquestioned leader is Myles Garrett (-240). The Texas A&M Aggie has been consistently dominant every week this season. His closest competitors for the award are Micah Parsons (+250) of the Cowboys and Pittsburgh’s TJ Watt (+380). Parsons started the year with such buzz in the marketplace that frankly there was no shot he could keep up that level of play let alone the stats. Watt has come on strong down the stretch with three sacks in the last three games and 17 on the season. With Parsons and the Cowboys playing Washington and with Watt and the Steelers playing Baltimore, could either overtake Garrett? Truly doubtful. The stats of the three thoroughbreds are comparable. The storyline is unique, however, in Cleveland. The Browns’ offense is so banged up and yet they win anyway. It’s got to be the defense that is carrying the day. Hence, Garrett wins DPOY.

The Awards Market is not stat-based and as a result, there is always a sweat or two even as late as Week 18. It is no different this year with debates in the Comeback POY, DROY, and



*odds courtesy of DraftKings



