How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: TV, live stream, kick off time

It’s the Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots, this Sunday, September 17 on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins opened up the season with a 36-34 win over the LA Chargers last Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Tagovailoa completed 29-of-45 in the win for 466 passing yards—the second most in his career—3 touchdowns, an interception, and a fumble lost. The fourth-year QB finished last season with career highs in passing yards (3,548), touchdown passes (25), and yards/per attempt (8.9) but missed 4 regular season games and a playoff game due to 2 concussions that made him consider retirement.

Tagovailoa spent his offseason learning how to fall in a safer way with weekly jiu-jitsu classes.

Miami exercised the fifth-year option on Tagovailoa’s contract for 2024 where he will have a guaranteed $23.2 million.

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots lost 25-20 in their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. Jones finished 35-of-54 for 316 passing yards, with 3 touchdowns, and an interception. Sunday’s game marked the third-year QB’s first game with over 300 passing yards and over 3 touchdown passes in his career.

The Patriots, who have missed the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, hired Bill O’Brien in January as their new offensive coordinator. O’Brien began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots, where he spent five seasons (2007-2011).



How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots:

When: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachussetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachussetts Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Telemundo and Universo

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

