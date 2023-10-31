NFL: Betting Thursday Night Football

Week 9 in the NFL kicks off Thursday Night in Pittsburgh where the Steelers (4-3) without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett host the Tennessee Titans (3-4) with rookie signal caller Will Levis.

Tennessee (+130) @ Pittsburgh (-155)

Spread: Steelers -3 (-105)

Over/Under: 36.5 (-110)

The boys from Bet the EDGE took a look at the match-up on today’s episode.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) led off the conversation speaking to the move from the injured Pickett to Mitch Trubisky.

“This should be a lateral move in terms of power rating. There may in fact be potential for a small upgrade just because we don’t exactly know what Trubisky is in terms of his ceiling in this offense. The Steelers maybe got a nudge here from 2½ to 3 on the back of the potential for the quarterback play to be better. Certainly, the fact that the Titans are on the road with the rookie quarterback in a short week is not inspiring much market confidence here. But I guess the surprise that I had today was people being this willing to lay the price for the Steelers even though the Steelers are also going to be without Minka Fitzpatrick. He is the quarterback of this defense.”

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) is intrigued by the rookie Levis.

“I think Levis is one of the most interesting players we’ve had in a while just because he throws such a beautiful deep ball especially on that last touchdown pass. He looks the part of the prototypical quarterback that you put in the encyclopedia, and you can see why he was being talked about for a while as a Top 5 pick. He clearly has all the tools. It’s just the tools never really manifested themselves until apparently this past week in the NFL.”

That said, Croucher is not overly smitten.

“I do think there are some red flags on Levis in that his value, despite having four touchdowns in a very clean stat line…the Titans had a passing success rate yesterday of 29.4% which was not good. So that suggests that he’s dependent on those big plays, but he made those big plays…I think you want the type quarterback like Levis. I think he’s going to make mistakes and will turn the ball over but then he’ll also make the big play.”

The boys settled on taking the game total OVER 36.5.

Dinsick’s reasoning.

“I think to the degree that you know he (Levis) is standing there in the pocket and delivering strikes makes me want to play a little bit of an Over here. I feel like this is probably a bit too low. Now, I’ve lost some heartbreakers playing some Titans’ Over this season, but I don’t grade the Pittsburgh defense as especially outstanding, and I think the Steelers’ defense is, in the absence of Minka Fitzpatrick, gettable. So, I’m leaning Over 36 here.”

