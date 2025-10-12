What NFL games are on today: Week 6 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Today’s Week 6 NFL action opens up across the pond with a Denver Broncos vs New York Jets match up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 AM ET. The excitement continues with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (4-1) head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions boast the league’s top-scoring offense and are tied for the best record in the league. They’ll look to extend their four-game win streak. The Chiefs, currently 2-3, are tied for their worst mark through five games since Mahomes became the starter in 2018. Kansas City looks to bounce back at home.

Kickoff for tonight’s Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs game is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, October 12:

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Monday, October 13:

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m. (ABC)

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs:

When: Sunday, October 12

Sunday, October 12 Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock.

