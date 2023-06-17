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Lincoln Kienholz
Lincoln Kienholz embraces ACC leap from Ohio State and is eager to spark Louisville’s offense
Konnor Griffin
Konnor Griffin’s 9-year, $140M contract with Pirates includes $14M signing bonus paid over 2 years
Shohei Ohtani
The Dodgers shattered MLB’s spending record at $515 million in 2025, 7 times the lowest payroll

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For Reaves, it was ‘I’m going to,’ not ‘I want to’
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Powell reunites with former coach Dooley
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LaRavia shares impact coach Thomas had on growth

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MLB
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NHL
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College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lincoln Kienholz
Lincoln Kienholz embraces ACC leap from Ohio State and is eager to spark Louisville’s offense
Konnor Griffin
Konnor Griffin’s 9-year, $140M contract with Pirates includes $14M signing bonus paid over 2 years
Shohei Ohtani
The Dodgers shattered MLB’s spending record at $515 million in 2025, 7 times the lowest payroll

Top Clips

nbc_nba_launchinglegendsreaves_260416.jpg
For Reaves, it was ‘I’m going to,’ not ‘I want to’
nbc_nba_launchinglegendspowell_260416.jpg
Powell reunites with former coach Dooley
nbc_nba_launchinglegendslaravia_260416.jpg
LaRavia shares impact coach Thomas had on growth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentPat Coogan

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