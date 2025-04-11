 Skip navigation
Broncos NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Denver’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 03:50 AM

After selecting QB Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in last year’s draft, the Broncos ended their eight-season playoff drought, going 10-7 before losing at Buffalo in the Wild Card. Now entering their second season with Nix at QB and their third season under head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos will look to return to the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since Peyton Manning was under center in Denver.

Pat Surtain was named Defensive Player of the Year last season, leading one of the best defenses in the league. This offseason, the Broncos will look to add more weapons for Nix and the offense, with holes to fill at RB, WR, and TE.

Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 20
Round 2: No. 51
Round 3: No. 85
Round 4: No. 122
Round 6: No. 191 (from AZ)
Round 6: No. 197
Round 6: No. 208 (from PHI)