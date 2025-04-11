 Skip navigation
Chargers NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Los Angeles’ draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 03:49 AM

In their first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers went 11-6 and returned to the playoffs, where they lost at Houston in the Wild Card round. After throwing an NFL-low three interceptions all regular season, QB Justin Herbert then threw four picks in the Wild Card loss as the Chargers now have just one playoff win in the last 11 seasons.

With 10 picks in this year’s draft, Los Angeles could try to bring in more offensive weapons for Herbert. Last year, LAC used its first round pick (5th overall) to select OL Joe Alt and used their second round pick (34th overall) to select WR Ladd McConkey. Both were excellent in their rookie seasons, although the Chargers still ranked 20th in total offense last year.

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 22
Round 2: No. 55
Round 3: No. 86
Round 4: No. 125
Round 5: No. 158
Round 6: No. 181 (from NE)
Round 6: No. 199
Round 6: No. 209 (Compensatory)
Round 6: No. 214 (Compensatory)
Round 7: No. 255 (Compensatory)