Chiefs NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Kansas City’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 03:48 AM

The Chiefs’ quest for a three-peat came to a screeching halt last season when Kansas City was blown out by the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Still, the Chiefs have been to five Super Bowls in the past six seasons and will enter 2025 looking to reclaim their spot as the top team in the NFL.

Kansas City’s offensive line was unable to stop the Eagles’ pass rush in the Super Bowl. The line will need to be re-shaped this offseason, with a big hole to fill following Joe Thuney’s trade to Chicago. They also will likely add to the defensive line.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 31
Round 2: No. 63
Round 3: No. 66 (from TEN)
Round 3: No. 95
Round 4: No. 133
Round 7: No. 226 (from CAR)
Round 7: No. 251 (Compensatory)
Round 7: No. 257 (Compensatory)