 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Las Vegas’ draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 03:52 AM

A new era is beginning in Las Vegas with John Spytek taking over as general manager and Pete Carroll returning to the NFL as head coach. The Raiders went 4-13 last season under Antonio Pierce, who was fired in January. Holding the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft, Las Vegas has options to look to turn around the team.

The Raiders have used five different starting quarterbacks over the last two seasons, with Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder all getting starts last year. Minshew was released this offseason, and Geno Smith has arrived, with the Raiders now looking to build an offense around Smith.

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 6
Round 2: No. 37
Round 3: No. 68
Round 3: No. 92 (from DET via NYJ)
Round 4: No. 108
Round 5: No. 143
Round 6: No. 180
Round 6: No. 213 (Compensatory)
Round 6: No. 215 (Compensatory)
Round 7: No. 222