Raiders NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Las Vegas’ draft picks for every round

A new era is beginning in Las Vegas with John Spytek taking over as general manager and Pete Carroll returning to the NFL as head coach. The Raiders went 4-13 last season under Antonio Pierce, who was fired in January. Holding the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft, Las Vegas has options to look to turn around the team.

The Raiders have used five different starting quarterbacks over the last two seasons, with Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder all getting starts last year. Minshew was released this offseason, and Geno Smith has arrived, with the Raiders now looking to build an offense around Smith.

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 6

Round 2: No. 37

Round 3: No. 68

Round 3: No. 92 (from DET via NYJ)

Round 4: No. 108

Round 5: No. 143

Round 6: No. 180

Round 6: No. 213 (Compensatory)

Round 6: No. 215 (Compensatory)

Round 7: No. 222