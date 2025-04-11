Cardinals NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Arizona’s draft picks for every round

After going 4-13 in both 2022 and 2023, the Cardinals improved to 8-9 last season but missed the playoffs for a third straight year. A positive for Arizona is that QB Kyler Murray started all 17 games last season after playing in just 19 games total over the previous two years due to a torn ACL.

Arizona has just six picks in this year’s draft, with their first selection at No. 16 overall. The Cardinals had two first round picks last year, selecting WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (4th overall) and DL Darius Robinson (27th overall). While Harrison Jr. finished T-2nd among all rookies with a team-high 8 receiving touchdowns, Robinson played in just six games after missing the beginning of the season with a calf injury.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 16

Round 2: No. 47

Round 3: No. 78

Round 4: No. 115

Round 5: No. 152

Round 7: No. 225 (from NYJ via KC)