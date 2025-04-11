 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Arizona’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 07:25 AM

After going 4-13 in both 2022 and 2023, the Cardinals improved to 8-9 last season but missed the playoffs for a third straight year. A positive for Arizona is that QB Kyler Murray started all 17 games last season after playing in just 19 games total over the previous two years due to a torn ACL.

Arizona has just six picks in this year’s draft, with their first selection at No. 16 overall. The Cardinals had two first round picks last year, selecting WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (4th overall) and DL Darius Robinson (27th overall). While Harrison Jr. finished T-2nd among all rookies with a team-high 8 receiving touchdowns, Robinson played in just six games after missing the beginning of the season with a calf injury.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 16
Round 2: No. 47
Round 3: No. 78
Round 4: No. 115
Round 5: No. 152
Round 7: No. 225 (from NYJ via KC)