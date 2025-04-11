 Skip navigation
Rams NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Los Angeles’ draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 07:23 AM

The Rams won the NFC West last season, beating the Vikings in the Wild Card before losing at Philadelphia by six points in the Divisional Round. There were reports that QB Matthew Stafford could potentially leave Los Angeles, but he agreed to a restructured contract in February. While the Rams released Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp, they brought in Davante Adams to take his place alongside Puka Nacua.

Los Angeles had an excellent draft in 2024, using their first two picks to select defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. Verse was named Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, while Fiske finished 3rd in the voting.

Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 26
Round 3: No. 90
Round 3: No. 101 (Compensatory)
Round 4: No. 127
Round 6: No. 190 (from ATL)
Round 6: No. 195 (from PIT)
Round 6: No. 201