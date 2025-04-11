49ers NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of San Francisco’s draft picks for every round
Published April 11, 2025 07:30 AM
The 2024 season was a disappointing one in San Francisco, with the 49ers entering the year as the favorites in every game on their schedule, and ultimately going just 6-11.
Now the 49ers head into the 2025 NFL draft with some major needs, with an offensive lineman, defensive lineman or cornerback likely to be the positions they target in the first round.
San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 11
Round 2: No. 43
Round 3: No. 75
Round 3: No. 100 (Compensatory)
Round 4: No. 113
Round 4: No. 138 (Compensatory)
Round 6: No. 187
Round 7: No. 227
Round 7: No. 249 (Compensatory)
Round 7: No. 252 (Compensatory)