Seahawks NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Seattle’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 07:24 AM

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
The Seahawks narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season, going 10-7 and finishing behind the NFC West champion Rams based off the strength of victory tiebreaker. Now entering their second season under head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle now has a new-look offense. QB Geno Smith was traded to the Raiders, with the Seahawks bringing in Sam Darnold to take over at quarterback. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was traded to the Steelers, while veteran WR Tyler Lockett was released.

With both Metcalf and Lockett gone, the Seahawks need reinforcements at wide receiver. Seattle has just five picks in this year’s draft. They traded their 4th round pick to Tennessee last season in a move for LB Ernest Jones, while the Giants hold Seattle’s 5th round pick from the 2023 trade for DL Leonard Williams.

Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 18
Round 2: No. 50
Round 3: No. 82
Round 4: No. 137 (Compensatory)
Round 5: No. 172 (Compensatory)
Round 5: No. 175 (Compensatory)
Round 6: No. 185 (from CHI)
Round 7: No. 234