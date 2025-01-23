Braden Fiske to have knee procedure, is expected to be fine for 2025 season

Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske suffered a knee injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles and he’ll need some time to recover from it this offseason.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Thursday, via multiple reporters, that Fiske will need to have a procedure on his knee to repair the injury. The recovery from the procedure is not expected to impact his availability for the 2025 season.

Fiske had a tackle and a sack against the Eagles to wrap up an outstanding rookie season. The second-round pick had 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries for the NFC West champs.

That effort led to Fiske being named a finalist for defensive rookie of the year on Thursday. First-round pick Jared Verse is also a finalist for the award and the duo gives reason for optimism about a return to the postseason in 2025.