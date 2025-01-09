 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers interview Robert Saleh, Deshea Townsend for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 9, 2025 03:52 PM

The 49ers announced that they have completed a pair of interviews in their search for a new defensive coordinator.

Former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Lions defensive backs coach/defensive passing game coordinator Deshea Townsend met with the team on Thursday. They are the first interviews that the team has announced since deciding that Nick Sorensen won’t be back in the job for a second season.

Saleh was the 49ers defensive coordinator before being hired by the Jets in 2021. He was fired five games into the season and went on to take a consulting role with the Packers in the final months of the season.

Saleh is also expected to interview with the Jaguars and Raiders for their head coaching vacancies.

Townsend joined the Lions this year after spending the previous two seasons in Jacksonville. The former NFL corner has also coached with the Bears, Giants, and Titans.