49ers interview Robert Saleh, Deshea Townsend for defensive coordinator

The 49ers announced that they have completed a pair of interviews in their search for a new defensive coordinator.

Former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Lions defensive backs coach/defensive passing game coordinator Deshea Townsend met with the team on Thursday. They are the first interviews that the team has announced since deciding that Nick Sorensen won’t be back in the job for a second season.

Saleh was the 49ers defensive coordinator before being hired by the Jets in 2021. He was fired five games into the season and went on to take a consulting role with the Packers in the final months of the season.

Saleh is also expected to interview with the Jaguars and Raiders for their head coaching vacancies.

Townsend joined the Lions this year after spending the previous two seasons in Jacksonville. The former NFL corner has also coached with the Bears, Giants, and Titans.