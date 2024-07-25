 Skip navigation
49ers place Trent Williams on did not report list, sign WR Malik Turner

  
Published July 25, 2024 01:40 PM

The 49ers have made left tackle Trent Williams’ holdout official.

San Francisco has placed Williams on the did not report list, the team announced on Thursday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that he feels “pretty confident” that things between the 49ers and Williams will work out. But for now, he is not with the team.

With Brandon Aiyuk staging a “hold-in” — having reported but not practicing while he and the team negotiate a new contract — San Francisco has added a receiver.

The 49ers announced they’ve signed Malik Turner who previously played for the team in 2022. Since entering the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, Turner has spent time with the Seahawks, Packers, Cowboys, Raiders, Texans, and Colts.

In 44 career games, Turner has 29 catches for 414 yards with four touchdowns.