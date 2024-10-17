 Skip navigation
'Father of Mine' approved by WV DOC
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

49ers WR Jauan Jennings misses practice again

  
Published October 17, 2024 07:25 PM

Jauan Jennings missed practice again Thursday, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that the receiver’s hip injury could keep him out.

He’s in jeopardy of [missing the game],” Shanahan said on Bay Area radio station KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I’m hoping that he can turn around here and have a good day tomorrow and feel better, but definitely, right now, it’s no guarantee.”

Running back Jordan Mason (shoulder) had another limited practice but is trending toward playing.

“He’s doing good,” Shanahan said. “We’ve stayed off him all week, just so we [don’t] hurt him or make it any worse. Put him in a blue jersey so nobody hits him too hard. He’s doing good. He’s had something like this before, so I think he’ll be good by Sunday.”

The 49ers had two changes to their practice report: Defensive tackle Maliek Collins returned to limited work, though he had both knees on the report Thursday, and defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin) was added to the report as a non-participant.

Kickers Jake Moody (right ankle) and Matthew Wright (shoulder/back) remained out of practice, and receiver Deebo Samuel (wrist) again was limited.