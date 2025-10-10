A.J. Brown explains why he said “I don’t recall” meeting with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley

After Thursday night’s 34-17 loss to the Giants, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said “I don’t recall a meeting” with quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley about the team’s offense earlier this week.

It was an odd response because both Hurts and Barkley had discussed meeting with Brown to talk about the team’s offensive issues during media sessions this week. On Friday, Brown took to social media to explain what he meant by that response while acknowledging there was a conversation, albeit one he described as being less formal than it’s been portrayed in recent days.

“Just to clear this up,” Brown wrote. “That wasn’t a meeting or a sit-down. I said ‘I don’t recall’ because it got painted like there was tension and Sa had to step in. That’s not true. I was walking to my car, saw them, and stopped to talk. Nothing more.”

It’s a distinction without much of a difference when it comes to the Eagles offense. The unit is not producing at the same level as it has in the past and multiple players have expressed the need for the team to get its act together sooner rather than later. Having three of the top players involved in conversations about how to do that makes sense, although it seems the first round of them ended without everyone finding their way onto the same page.