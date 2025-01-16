 Skip navigation
A.J. Brown returns to limited work; Dallas Goedert doesn’t practice with an illness

  
January 16, 2025

The Eagles practiced without tight end Dallas Goedert on Thursday.

Goedert was out with an illness.

He made four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown in the wild card win over the Packers. In 14 regular-season games, Goedert caught 59 passes for 592 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/rest) returned to limited work Thursday after being estimated as a non-participant Wednesday.

Running back Saquon Barkley, center Cam Jurgens, outside linebacker Josh Sweat and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata returned to full participation after taking a rest day Wednesday. Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) and DT Byron Young (hamstring) had another full practice.