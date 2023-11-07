Aaron Rodgers: I said “a few weeks” tongue in cheek, that’s not a realistic timeline

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’s more than just a few weeks away from returning to the field.

Rodgers, who told Derwin James after Monday night’s loss to the Chargers that he could be “a few weeks” from returning, told Pat McAfee today that he didn’t mean that literally and didn’t know the ESPN microphones were picking up what he was saying.

“I didn’t realize that was going to get caught there. That was said a little tongue in cheek there. It’d be nice to be able to be back in a couple weeks. That’s probably not anywhere near a realistic timeline,” Rodgers said. “I said it smiling, joking. He was talking about how he’s excited for me to get back on the field at some point, I joked it would be a few weeks. Obviously going to be more than a couple weeks.”

If Rodgers is able to return to the field at any point this season, it would be an extraordinarily fast recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, which in the past has always been a season-ending injury for every player who suffered it during the season. The Jets’ regular-season finale is eight weeks and five days away.