 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers limited; Allen Lazard and Alijah Vera-Tucker out of Jets practice

  
Published October 23, 2024 05:14 PM

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Wednesday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers tweaked his hamstring during last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and that he expects him to play against the Patriots this week, but the injury was enough to keep Rodgers from a full workload in the team’s first practice of the week.

Rodgers was listed as a limited participant and he is still listed with the knee issue that landed him on the injury report last week. That listing and all the others were estimations because the Jets only held a walkthrough.

While Rodgers got some work in, wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) were listed as out of practice on the offensive side of the ball. Safety Tony Adams (hamstring), Ashtyn Davis (concussion), and defensive lineman Leki Fotu (knee) were the defensive players in that group.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (back), edge rusher Will McDonald (shoulder), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), left tackle Tyron Smith (rest), and linebacker Quincy Williams (neck) were listed as limited. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hip), cornerback D.J. Reed (groin), linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel), and tight end Kenny Yeboah (abdomen) were listed as full.