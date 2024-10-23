Aaron Rodgers limited; Allen Lazard and Alijah Vera-Tucker out of Jets practice

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Wednesday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers tweaked his hamstring during last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and that he expects him to play against the Patriots this week, but the injury was enough to keep Rodgers from a full workload in the team’s first practice of the week.

Rodgers was listed as a limited participant and he is still listed with the knee issue that landed him on the injury report last week. That listing and all the others were estimations because the Jets only held a walkthrough.

While Rodgers got some work in, wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) were listed as out of practice on the offensive side of the ball. Safety Tony Adams (hamstring), Ashtyn Davis (concussion), and defensive lineman Leki Fotu (knee) were the defensive players in that group.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (back), edge rusher Will McDonald (shoulder), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), left tackle Tyron Smith (rest), and linebacker Quincy Williams (neck) were listed as limited. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hip), cornerback D.J. Reed (groin), linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel), and tight end Kenny Yeboah (abdomen) were listed as full.