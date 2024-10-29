 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_belichickfuturev2_241029.jpg
Possible landing spots for Belichick next season
nbc_pft_falconsv2_241029.jpg
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
nbc_pft_spayton_241029.jpg
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Other PFT Content

Aaron Rodgers returns to full practice participation; Greg Zuerlein added to report

  
Published October 29, 2024 06:45 PM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not had a full practice on the first practice day of a week since Week 4. He continued that again this week, estimated as a limited participant Monday.

On Tuesday, the Jets listed Rodgers (knee/hamstring) as a full participant.

Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday last week before full practices the final two days. He had two limited practices in Week 6 before a full practice and one limited practice in Week 5 before two full practices.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) also returned to a full practice Tuesday as well.

The Jets added kicker Greg Zuerlein to the practice report with a left knee injury. It explains why the Jets worked out six kickers Tuesday.

Linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel) went from estimated as a non-participant Monday to a full participant Tuesday.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (thumb), edge rusher Will McDonald (shoulder), edge rusher Haason Reddick (neck) and left tackle Tyron Smith (rest) were estimated as full participants Tuesday after being listed as limited Monday.

The rest of the report remained the same with linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck), safety Tony Adams (hamstring), safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion), defensive lineman Leki Fotu (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) estimated as non-participants.