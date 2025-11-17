Abdul Carter denies report that he slept through a Giants walkthrough

Giants rookie Abdul Carter was benched for the first defensive series of Sunday’s loss to the Packers for what he called “a mistake during the week that was detrimental to the team,” but he took issue with a report concerning the specific mistake that he made.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reported that Carter missed a walkthrough last week because he was asleep at the team’s facility. Carter replied on X.com to deny that was the case.

“Was not sleep, actually doing recovery,” Carter wrote. “Nonetheless that’s on ME!”

Carter, who played the final 45 defensive snaps of the game on Sunday, followed up by writing that “when the hate don’t work they start telling lies.” Giants head coach Mike Kafka only said that it was a coach’s decision and that he is “excited to watch [Carter] continue to grow and continue to play a lot more as a pro.”