Acrisure Stadium grass concerns linger, ahead of Colts-Steelers

The field at Acrisure Stadium continues to appear to be nearly equal parts grass and sand.

The attached photo was taken on Sunday morning, in the hours before the Steelers will host the Colts. No game has been played there since last Sunday night, when the Packers beat the Steelers.

After the Week 8 game, Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the new sod, installed after a disastrous Week 6 home against the Browns, was in “slightly better shape” than the previous game.

Sand was prevalent last week, with cleats kicking it up all night. Today, pay close attention to the appearance of the field — and to the comments made by players after the game ends.

In two weeks, Pitts plays there on Saturday and the Steelers play the Bengals on Sunday. Two weeks later, it’ll be another Saturday-Sunday Pitt-Steelers two-pack, with the Bills visiting on Thanksgiving weekend.

What will it take to get it fixed? Another season-ending, non-contact knee injury, like the one suffered three weeks ago by Miles Killebrew? More slip-n-slide field goal attempts, like the Chris Boswell miss from the Cleveland game?

Or will it take the players refusing to play? While the labor deal prevents work stoppages, an imminent safety hazard could justify a wildcat strike.

While there would be significant legal risks if the players ever refuse to play, it would definitely go a long way toward ensuring that the playing surface is more like Lambeau Field and less like Malibu Beach.