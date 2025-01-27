Adam Peters: Tough situation for Marshon Lattimore, excited for him to have offseason with us

Many things went right for Commanders General Manager Adam Peters in his first season in Washington, but a midseason trade for cornerback Marshon Lattimore wasn’t among them.

Peters sent third-, fourth-, and sixth-round picks in the 2025 draft to the Saints for Lattimore and a fifth-round pick and then waited a month for Lattimore’s hamstring to feel well enough for him to get on the field. Lattimore played two games before missing the final two weeks of the regular season with more hamstring trouble. He returned for the postseason, but closed out the year with a rough day in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Lattimore got beat for a long gain by A.J. Brown on a fourth down and then committed a pass interference penalty in the end zone to set up an Eagles touchdown. Lattimore picked up another personal foul for scuffling with Brown on that touchdown.

On Monday, Peters said he thinks Lattimore will benefit from having the entire offseason with the Commanders because it was difficult to balance his injury and his integration into the team.

“He came into a tough situation,” Peters said. “He was injured when he got here. Anytime you come to a new team and you’re injured, it’s really hard to integrate. Plus you’re coming in at the end of the season, so at the same time you’re rehabbing, you’re learning a new defense, trying to meet new teammates. It was a tough situation for him to come in. What was cool was we saw him get better, we saw him get more acclimated not only to the defense but to his teammates. Really excited for him to have an offseason with us and really learn the defense from the ground up and really have that full runway of training camp and leading into the season. Looking forward to that.”

Lattimore is signed through 2026 and the Commanders will be hoping for a little more return on their investment before the deal is up.