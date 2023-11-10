Adam Thielen: Panthers’ offense gave “embarrassing effort”

The Panthers fell to 1-8 on the season with Thursday night’s loss to the Bears, and veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is getting fed up.

Thielen said that on a night when the Panthers got a punt return touchdown and their defense largely held the Bears’ offense in check, the offense didn’t do its part in a 16-13 loss.

“We’re just not hitting on all cylinders right now. We’re not hitting on any cylinders,” Thielen said, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “It’s an embarrassing effort. I think everyone’s just embarrassed, you know, put up what, six points on offense. Like, we didn’t do anything. That’s embarrassing when your defense is playing the way they’re playing, especially the way they’re playing. It’s embarrassing. And like we talked about, we’re putting in good practices. We’re doing the right things; building the momentum that way, but it’s just not translating. That’s tough.”

Thielen was the Panthers’ leading receiver, as he has been all season, with six catches. He now has 68 catches and is on pace for 128 catches in 17 games, which would be by far the most of his 10-year career. But he’s clearly not happy being the top playmaker on a team that can’t do much of anything on offense.