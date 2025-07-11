 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adrian Peterson signs for celebrity boxing match with guy he fought over poker game

  
Published July 11, 2025 09:51 AM

Last month, a weird story emerged that former NFL running back Adrian Peterson got into a fist fight over a poker game. Now that story is getting even weirder.

Peterson has signed up for a celebrity boxing match, and his opponent will be the guy he fought at the poker game, Joe Castaneda, according to TMZ.com.

The 40-year-old Peterson has boxed once before, and it did not go well for him, as he was knocked out by former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell.

Peterson has had a rough go of it lately, with legal issues within the past year ranging from failing to appear in court in child support cases to a misdemeanor assault to a driving while intoxicated arrest.

Peterson was the 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player, the 2007 NFL offensive rookie of the year and a four-time first-team All-Pro.