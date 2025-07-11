Adrian Peterson signs for celebrity boxing match with guy he fought over poker game

Last month, a weird story emerged that former NFL running back Adrian Peterson got into a fist fight over a poker game. Now that story is getting even weirder.

Peterson has signed up for a celebrity boxing match, and his opponent will be the guy he fought at the poker game, Joe Castaneda, according to TMZ.com.

The 40-year-old Peterson has boxed once before, and it did not go well for him, as he was knocked out by former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell.

Peterson has had a rough go of it lately, with legal issues within the past year ranging from failing to appear in court in child support cases to a misdemeanor assault to a driving while intoxicated arrest.

Peterson was the 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player, the 2007 NFL offensive rookie of the year and a four-time first-team All-Pro.