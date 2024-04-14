Agent: Brandon Aiyuk hasn’t requested a trade

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk may not be thrilled with the team right now, but he hasn’t asked them to trade him.

That’s the word from Aiyuk’s agent on Sunday. Ryan Williams of Athletes First replied to a report on X that Aiyuk requested that the 49ers move him to another team by writing “you need better sources.”

Aiyuk has been looking for an extension as he moves into the fifth and final season of his rookie contract and the the 49ers said last month that they are talking about a new deal rather than looking to trade him. Aiyuk unfollowed the team on social media recently, so those talks don’t appear to be progressing to his satisfaction but all bridges haven’t been burned at this point.

Aiyuk, who is set to make $14.1 million this season, had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season.