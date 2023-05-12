 Skip navigation
Agent David Canter is under investigation by NFLPA for offering inducements to draft his clients

  
Published May 12, 2023 05:38 PM

When I think I’ve heard everything, I hear something else.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that agent David Canter is under investigation by the NFL Players Association for allegedly contacting several teams throughout draft weekend and offering the use of vacation properties owned by Canter and his wife, if a team drafted one of Canter’s clients.

“We are aware that the NFLPA is looking into communications between my client and various management personnel of certain NFL teams,” Canter’s lawyer, Adam Kenner, told ESPN. “Mr. Canter did not engage in any wrongdoing and he is fully cooperating with the NFLPA. We expect the situation to be resolved shortly.”

PFT has confirmed the existence of the allegations. One General Manager, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, has informed PFT that he received such an offer. The G.M. in question is aware of at least two others who received a similar offer.

Again, Canter denies any wrongdoing.

Canter is entitled to any and all protections and defenses and appeals under NFLPA regulations. Still, if it can be proven that he offered inducements to specific individuals in exchange for the drafting of his clients, that’s a problem that could have far reaching implications for Canter, possibly beyond the boundaries of the union’s regulations applicable to agents.