All hold-ins will end, at some point

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury essentially said it on Friday. And it apparently worked.

At some point, players who are holding in need to get to work.

It’s the biggest flaw in the half measure between holding out and caving in. If a player reports for camp but declines to practice until he gets a new deal, at some point he needs to either accept the deal that’s on the table or get to work.

Most teams seem to tolerate the deliberate decision to not practice pending negotiations on a new contract. No team has had to deal with a player refusing to practice during training camp — and then refusing to play during regular-season games.

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin exited the Physically Unable to Perform list on Saturday. With or without a new deal, he knows it’s time to get ready for Week 1.

At some point, the player who refuses to work will be disciplined via a fine and/or suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. That could be the thing that got McLaurin to realize he was in checkmate.

So when will other players who are holding in do the same? Currently, the list (that we know of) includes Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, and Steelers kicker Chris Boswell. (Yes, a kicker is holding in.)

Parson and the Cowboys have the shortest fuse. They face the Cowboys in 19 days. Parsons, if he’s going to play, needs to be ready to go.

It means that he needs to be properly acclimated, in order to reduce the risk of injury. Of course, the risk of injury is minimized if Parsons doesn’t play.

Remember, he’s not sitting out as a business decision. He’s citing back tightness. If he’s willing to continue to ride that wave, he’ll be able to not play until he gets his new contract.

The Cowboys seem to be daring him to do it. Calling his bluff to see if he truly won’t play in Week 1 and beyond.

Regardless, if Parsons is going to play in Week 1, he needs to start getting ready soon.