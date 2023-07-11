Alvin Kamara also settles civil suit stemming from Las Vegas fight

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has agreed to settle the civil case against him stemming from a fight in Las Vegas during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the victim of the alleged assault, announced on social media that “this matter has settled on confidential terms.”

Kamara issued a public apology to Darnell Greene as part of the settlement.

“Please accept my sincere apologies for the events of February 5, 2022 in Las Vegas. I am happy that we are able to get on the other side of this unfortunate incident, and I wish you the best for the future,” Kamara wrote in the letter released by Buzbee on Instagram.

Greene had filed suit against Kamara in Orleans Civil District Court in November, seeking $10 million in damages.

Earlier Tuesday came news that Kamara is pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace from the same incident. Kamara is required to complete community service and pay Greene $100,000 for medical bills

Kamara still faces possible punishment from the NFL under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Kamara and three other men, including Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The men are accused of hitting and kicking Greene after he and Kamara got into a dispute outside a hotel elevator on Feb. 5, 2022.

Kamara entered a plea of not guilty in March.

The five-time Pro Bowler is entering his seventh NFL season.