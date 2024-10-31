Andy Dalton: I felt ready to go this week, more rest won’t be a bad thing

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton’s run as the team’s starter ended last week when he was inactive against the Broncos after suffering a right thumb injury in a car accident and he’ll remain on the bench this week.

Head coach Dave Canales said on Wednesday that the team will stick with Bryce Young against the Saints this Sunday. Canales said he “erred on the side of caution” in making his decision and suggested that Dalton felt he was healthy enough to play.

Dalton confirmed as much when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

“I felt like I could go,” Dalton said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “For him, he wanted to give me another week of rest which definitely won’t be a bad thing.”

Canales indicated that the team will continue to make their quarterback decision on a week-to-week basis and Dalton was asked how he viewed being in that situation.

“It is what it is,” Dalton said. “I enjoy every time I get to be out there. We’ll see how this thing goes. We don’t know how it’s all gonna shake out.”

Young was 24-of-37 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions last week. Dalton was 11-of-16 for 93 yards and two interceptions in his last start.